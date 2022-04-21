(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries at park

Incident happened on April 18

RCMP confirm two young children suffered burn-like injuries after touching bear statues in Kelowna City Park.

Police say the incident happened on April 18. It appears an unknown substance may have been smeared on the statues. RCMP add the city had cleaned the statues on April 19th after the children’s mother called them.

The incident is similar to one that happened at Aspenwood Elementary school in Port Moody on April 14. Seven children were treated for minor injuries after an “unknown substance” was smeared across the school playground. Port Moody police believe the substance was hot sauce.

Kelowna RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Kelownaparks

