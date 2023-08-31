Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna, Lake Country wildfires now considered under control

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control in West Kelowna

Residents of Lake Country and Kelowna might be able to rest easy after the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre announced today that the wildfires burning close to their homes are now considered under control.

On the evening of Thursday August 31, exactly two weeks after the McDougall Creek Wildfire spread across Okanagan Lake, the BC Wildfire Service announced that the Clarke Creek and Walroy Lake fires are being held and are under control.

Property owners and residents are reminded that some evacuation alerts in the area are still in place and have not been rescinded. For a map of evacuation alerts and orders visit cordemergency.ca/map.

However, across the lake near West Kelowna, the McDougall Creek wildfire is an estimated 13,712 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control.

Increased fire behaviour in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna, at Powers Creek drainage continues to be a concern for crews and suppression efforts are underway, along with three heavy equipment task force teams.

The 700-hectare growth of the wildfire took place towards the Power Creek drainage area over the last two days because of increased activity due to winds gusting up to 40 km/hr.

Those who live in the areas hardest hit by the McDougall Creek wildfire remain on evacuation order.

Over the last three days, BC Wildfire Services has extinguished all existing hot spots adjacent to properties along Westside Road. In the process, infrared scans were completed to ensure all hot spots were taken care of.

The wildfire caused damage to 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 other pieces of equipment are all being replaced. BC Hydro crews are working to repair infrastructure quickly and effectively.

In a regional update on Monday, Aug. 28, the total number of properties with significant damage to full structure loss in West Kelowna went up from 67 to 69. There are no additional reported changes to structures in Westbank First Nation.

