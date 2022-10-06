Keep the cobwebs: Halloween Fest is back after a 2-year hiatus

Stop by the Civic Centre on Halloween night for games, food and prizes

In 2019, the last time there was a Hallowe’en Fest, more than 1,000 parents and kids attended the themed event at the Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: The Northern View file photo)

All the little ghouls and goblins should brush up on thier eyeball toss, pumpkin bowling and ghost bingo because the Prince Rupert Community 35th anniversary Halloween Fest (PRCHF) is back in person at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

More than 20 different activities and bucket loads of candy will offer various tricks and treats, said Bev Killbery, director of the PRCHF said on Oct. 4.

For the past two years, after their regular event was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, the festival committee prepared and delivered bags of sweets to school students.

This year though, for the special anniversary of Halloween Fest, Killbery is looking forward to things returning to better than normal.

The very popular event draws between 1,500 and 2,000 masked, caped or face-painted costumed crusaders and families looking for fun, Killbery said. She hopes residents have not forgotten what great times they have participating in previous years.

It is not just games either, she said. Tots will be modelling their costumes in a parade and jazzing their footwork to a monster mash dance-off. Hot dogs and drinks will fill everyone’s tummies.

Entry is free but donations are welcomed as the organizers are non-profit.

Killbery said the only thing she cannot confirm yet is the fireworks. While the explosive display is always a crowd favourite, the society can only put them on if they raise enough money.

The public can make donations of money or candy before the big day by calling the “ghost hotline” at 250-62-GHOST (250-624-4678) and Killbery will get back to you.

There is also a need for volunteers to help set-up the Civic Centre on Oct. 30 and to man the different booths and activities on Halloween night.

“This won’t happen unless we have the volunteers. Two directors and one associate can’t really be everywhere doing everything so we need volunteers to help us.”

Interested individuals should also call the ghost hotline.

Killbery is grateful for the fantastic community support so far.

”It truly takes a village to put on Halloween Fest year after year,” the event organizer said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Lions Club’s Annual Thanksgiving Seniors Lunch is back after a 2-year hiatus

READ MORE: Port Tax Scrap heats up with Prince Rupert mayor to request immediate action from Premier and cabinet

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter