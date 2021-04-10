Do not come close to a mama and her cubs warns the Conservation Officer Service, on April 9. Bears are waking up hungry and are starting to forage. Keep bears wild by sealing up garbage and attractants so they do not become habituated, COS said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Keep bears wild – they are not teddy bears

Conservation Officer Service warns bears are waking up hungry

Bears are waking up after winter hibernation and the Conservation Officer Service is issuing warnings to the Prince Rupert public in advance to deter potential conflict with humans.

“We are asking people to do their part and to help us keep the bears wild,” Alexander Lyubomudrov conservation officer with the North Coast Zone said, on April 9.

“Bears do not know or identify boundaries of human communities,” the conservation officer said. “With their sense of smell, they are [drawn] to artificial attractants like household garbage, food packaging, recycling containers, scraps, anything that is capable of decomposing.”

In 2020 the Prince Rupert region saw increases in bear and wildlife activity with a wolf attack on a senior citizen and bears in the city residential area with at least one being shot by RCMP for the safety of the public.

“Once bears get rewarded it is really hard to stop them coming back. They become habituated and their chances of survival decrease dramatically to look for natural crops and natural food sources. They lose many of their biological traits,” he said.

Habituation alters bears’ behaviour and those changes are the cause of human-wildlife conflicts Lyubomudrov said, not the numbers of bears or wildlife populations.

The region is known for its grizzly bears, however there higher instances of conflict with black bears, he said. Responses differ from one species to another.

“I would suggest that people be extra cautious around family groups of wild animals … but a general rule of thumb will be to give them space and try to avoid getting between the mother and any cubs.”

The Conservation Officer Service is advising that all attractants are kept secure and inaccessible to wildlife. Leave garbage in a shed or garage. Ensure lids of bins are strapped down to keep any type of wildlife out. Rinse out recycling containers. Bring pets in from outside at night.

While it is still early in the season, fruit tree and garden management are important as well, the conservation officer said. Keeping a barbeque clean after use is important by burning off all of the residues.

“One of the most important things we are asking people is to call the RAPP line early … as it gives us a wider range of options to respond before it gets too late. It’s better for us to know as early as possible before there is any conflict,” Lyubomudrov said.

The RAPP line number is 1-877-952-7277

 
