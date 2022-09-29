Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

On Sept. 28, journalist Katie Couric revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago.

“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric said.

A post on her website entitled “Why Not Me” went on to describe the moments after she received the news.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” she said.

Couric explained in the post that her gynecologist had reminded her that she was overdue for a mammogram. A routine breast sonogram and a follow-up biopsy revealed that she had cancer. In July, Couric had surgery to remove a tumour from her breast that was “2.5 centimetres, roughly the size of an olive” and underwent radiation.

The treatment ended on Sept. 27.

According to Couric, she went public with her experience to share a teachable moment she hopes will save lives.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” said Couric.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancercelebrity birthdays

Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
Thanksgiving food drive feeds families during the season of giving in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach speaking in the House of Commons on May 30, 2022. (Photo: House of Commons Photography Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s bill to lower the voting age blocked by Conservatives, Liberals

Kyle de Medeiros put forward a petition to city council against a damp shelter at the old Elks Hall, sitting behind him are advocates for the shelter including Erica and Robert Davis, Billy Morrison, Steve Burton, Jamie Smith and Tarea Roberge. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
City of Terrace cuts cameras, calls police amid homeless shelter debate

Aisa Smithanik organizer of the Prince Rupert Thanksgiving food drive on Sept. 24. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Thanksgiving food drive feeds families during the season of giving in Prince Rupert

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)
Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii