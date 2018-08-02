Kamloops search and rescue and RCMP on scene at the Valleyview boat launch on Monday, July 30. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Kamloops RCMP are requesting boaters stay vigilant in the days to come as they have been unable to locate a missing jet ski driver.

“The personal watercraft driver who went missing on the South Thompson River on Sunday, July 29 has still not be located,” explains Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“The boater, who was in his early 30s was struck by another watercraft, fell into the water and is presumed to have drifted down the river.”

Numerous searches have been conducted by RCMP officers, the RCMP Dive Team and the RCMP helicopter. As well, Kamloops Search and Rescue and Kamloops Fire and Rescue have been engaged in searching the river and its banks.

“Kamloops RCMP asks anyone who is on or near the river to be vigilant. If you see anything of a suspicious nature, please contact the police at 250-828-3000,” adds Shelkie.

