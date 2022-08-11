(Kamloops RCMP)

Missing woman from Kamloops, last seen in Merritt

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

She was last seen in Merritt on Aug. 4. Prior to that, she was allegedly seen getting into a motorhome at the 7Eleven on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Aug. 2.

Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson

Heard is described as:

  • 29 years old
  • Female
  • 5’8
  • 135 lbs
  • Long reddish hair
  • Tattoo upper right arm (unknown description)

She may be associated with a White 1976 Frontier Motorhome, BC license plate NS3 45F.

RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-27701.

