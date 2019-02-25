(Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

  • Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man who sent a young teen cash, pizza and clothing in exchange for a nude photo pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to using telecommunications to arrange a sexual offence against a child.

Court heard 36-year-old Justin Harvey McGowan met a 13-year-old girl last September through the online app Whisper, which allows users to post anonymously.

The two never met face-to-face, but the girl sent McGowan a nude photo. In exchange, he sent her $100, a hoodie, pizza and a brownie.

Police were made aware of the situation and McGowan was arrested and charged.

McGowan apologized in court on Friday.

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated,” he said, noting he was intoxicated at the time.

READ MORE: Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

READ MORE: Advocates warn parents about Snapchat map dangers

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo is seeking a jail term of 12 to 18 months, while defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a six-month prison sentence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said he needs time to think about the sentence. Lawyers are expected to meet next week to set a date for a decision.

McGowan is not in custody.

