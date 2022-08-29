Kaien Island Pop-up Market a sell-out success in Prince Rupert

Ecotrust Canada is applying to NDIT for funds to continue the seaside market events

Amy Wong shows off her “wears” as a vendor at the first Kaien Island Seaside Pop-up Market held on Aug. 27. Wong knits mittens, gloves, scarves and hats with detachable bobbles for easy care and washing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The first Kaien Island Seaside Pop-up Market was a sell-out success on Aug. 27, when some of the more than 27 vendors sold out of produce in under an hour.

“When I spoke with some of the vendors as the market came to a close, they were all smiles, and many said sales had been great. Many residents who braved the rain asked if this could be a more regular market,” said Shannon Lough communications manager for Ecotrust Canada, one of the lead partners.

“It was clear to the organizers that there’s an interest in having a consistent market here in Prince Rupert on Coast Ts’msyen Territory,” she said.

Twenty-eight vendors selling fresh local produce, baked goods, prepared foods, crafts, soaps, and jewelry set up tents to cover themselves from the rain while market-goers perused and purchased goods from stalls.

Lough said highlights of the afternoon included how fast the Messy Bun and Sourdough YPR sold out in a very short time.

“Over 70 kilograms of local produce was sold from Farmer Cam’s Foods, the Charles Hays Secondary School greenhouse, and the Sndoyntga Lax Kx’een ada Maxłaxaała urban farm, based in downtown Prince Rupert. They sold cucumbers, zucchini, peas and beans, and tomatoes,” Lough said.

Also, a special draw to the event was a beer garden held at Wheelhouse Brewing Co. where there were servings and sales of Gose seaweed beer as a fundraiser. Fundraising proceeds went to Oots’n Reconnection Services which is dedicated to providing land and ocean-based experiential learning opportunities for youths on Coast Ts’msyen Territory in the North Coast.

The market site was at Hecate Strait Employment Development Society (HSEDS) another of the lead organizers.

“Their yard space was ideal for vendors, and they set up a small stage for the musicians who played throughout the market,” the Ecotrust Canada representative said.

Ecotrust Canada wants to continue the pop-up events and is planning another for later in the year with the date yet to be determined.

The organization requested a letter from Prince Rupert City Council on Aug. 22 to support their application to Northern Development Initiative Trust for $30,000 for two community markets. The request states they are building toward a more permanent market for the spring of 2023.

