Justin Trudeau meets with Gov. Gen. Payette on plans to form government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall on Tuesday morning to confirm that he intends to form government.

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in last week’s federal election — 13 short of a majority.

The party entered the campaign with 177 seats and will now need opposition support to pass legislation in Parliament.

Trudeau’s government will first have to survive a confidence vote on a speech from the throne laying out his plans for governing.

Trudeau and Payette were expected to talk at their meeting about a time for Parliament to reconvene, among other issues involved in the process of forming government.

The Prime Minister’s Office hasn’t released any details about what was said during the meeting.

In 2015, it took more than a month for MPs to be called back to Ottawa, though a new cabinet was sworn in far earlier than that.

Trudeau faces decisions around the makeup of his new cabinet, considering high-profile ministers Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi lost their seats, while two others are battling cancer — Jim Carr and Dominic LeBlanc.

Trudeau said last week that he will unveil his new cabinet on Nov. 20.

