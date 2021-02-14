Just sliding through the cold snap

Showing us how it’s done by ignoring the frigid cold snap temperatures is Leah Hughes aged 12, snowboarding at the Prince Rupert Golf course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Showing us how it’s done by ignoring the frigid cold snap temperatures is Leah Hughes aged 12, snowboarding at the Prince Rupert Golf course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Off to participate in some tobogganing is Alexis Hughes aged 10 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Off to participate in some tobogganing is Alexis Hughes aged 10 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s easy-breezy when being pulled by dad John Gaetz as Scarlett Gaetz accepts the sled ride back home on Feb. 9, 2021 when the temperature plummeted to be record-breaking temperatures in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)It’s easy-breezy when being pulled by dad John Gaetz as Scarlett Gaetz accepts the sled ride back home on Feb. 9, 2021 when the temperature plummeted to be record-breaking temperatures in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Leah Hughes age 12, laughs in the face of cold temperatures during a tobogganing expedition at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Leah Hughes age 12, laughs in the face of cold temperatures during a tobogganing expedition at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kwiiaans Bryant aged two, shows his mom Leanne Hughes how to brave record-breaking temperatures at the Prince Rupert Gold Course on Feb. 9 by throwing snow back in the face of the weather conditions. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Kwiiaans Bryant aged two, shows his mom Leanne Hughes how to brave record-breaking temperatures at the Prince Rupert Gold Course on Feb. 9 by throwing snow back in the face of the weather conditions. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Frigid temperatures don’t bother Noah Gaetz as he shows us how to tumble in the winter fun at the Prince Rupert Golf Course hills on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Frigid temperatures don’t bother Noah Gaetz as he shows us how to tumble in the winter fun at the Prince Rupert Golf Course hills on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Noah Gaetz age 3 just rolls with the cold weather on Feb. 9 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Noah Gaetz age 3 just rolls with the cold weather on Feb. 9 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Laughing in the face of winter, Noah Gaetz lands at the bottom of the Prince Rupert Golf Course hill on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Laughing in the face of winter, Noah Gaetz lands at the bottom of the Prince Rupert Golf Course hill on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Scarlett Gaetz is just chillin’ on the ground after tobogganing at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Scarlett Gaetz is just chillin’ on the ground after tobogganing at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Keeping roasty-toasty are Patricia Berlanga, Megan B. and Rebecca Brook after skating in extremely cold temperatures at Oliver Lake on Feb. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Keeping roasty-toasty are Patricia Berlanga, Megan B. and Rebecca Brook after skating in extremely cold temperatures at Oliver Lake on Feb. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Noah Bomben scoops the puck from the snow at an evening skate on Feb. 10 at Oliver Lake near Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Noah Bomben scoops the puck from the snow at an evening skate on Feb. 10 at Oliver Lake near Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Man down! The Bomben family enjoys some night time skating at the frozen-over Oliver Lake near Prince Rupert on Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Man down! The Bomben family enjoys some night time skating at the frozen-over Oliver Lake near Prince Rupert on Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Lucas Bomben, shoots the puck with his brothers, Oliver Bomben and Noah Bomben. The record-breaking cold snap temperatures did not deter these skaters from outdoor fun at Oliver Lake on Feb. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Lucas Bomben, shoots the puck with his brothers, Oliver Bomben and Noah Bomben. The record-breaking cold snap temperatures did not deter these skaters from outdoor fun at Oliver Lake on Feb. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A record-breaking cold-snap dropping temperatures to lows of -15 C in the Prince Rupert region on Feb. 9th and 10th did not deter local families and friends from being outside. Whether it was tobogganing, snowboarding, or skating area residents took the opportunity to engage in outdoor winter fun.

Port of Prince RupertSkiing and SnowboardingSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian military short thousands of troops as COVID-19 impedes recruitment, training

Just Posted

Showing us how it’s done by ignoring the frigid cold snap temperatures is Leah Hughes aged 12, snowboarding at the Prince Rupert Golf course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just sliding through the cold snap

Prince Rupert families and friends ignored the cold and took advantage of winter fun

A labour of love quilt was presented to Prince Rupert fabric store owner Sarah Ridgway, on Feb. 11, as a token of appreciation from her quilters group, customers, and friends to show their support and gratitude at her willingness to go above and beyond in helping others. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A blanket of community warmth

Prince Rupert shop owner receives token of love from quilting community and friends

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in tugboat capsizing near Kitimat

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

Despite the frigid record-breaking temperatures freezing the Prince Rupert Region, Noah Bomben kept warm and took the evening on Feb. 10 to play hockey on the frozen Oliver Lake with his family. An area has been cleared on the lake for sport with a skating pathway around it. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Weather warning for Prince Rupert and Northcoast

Frigid temperatures in Prince Rupert break the record

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Most Read