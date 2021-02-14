Just sliding through the cold snap

Showing us how it’s done by ignoring the frigid cold snap temperatures is Leah Hughes aged 12, snowboarding at the Prince Rupert Golf course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Off to participate in some tobogganing is Alexis Hughes aged 10 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

It’s easy-breezy when being pulled by dad John Gaetz as Scarlett Gaetz accepts the sled ride back home on Feb. 9, 2021 when the temperature plummeted to be record-breaking temperatures in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Leah Hughes age 12, laughs in the face of cold temperatures during a tobogganing expedition at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Kwiiaans Bryant aged two, shows his mom Leanne Hughes how to brave record-breaking temperatures at the Prince Rupert Gold Course on Feb. 9 by throwing snow back in the face of the weather conditions. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Frigid temperatures don’t bother Noah Gaetz as he shows us how to tumble in the winter fun at the Prince Rupert Golf Course hills on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Noah Gaetz age 3 just rolls with the cold weather on Feb. 9 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Laughing in the face of winter, Noah Gaetz lands at the bottom of the Prince Rupert Golf Course hill on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Scarlett Gaetz is just chillin’ on the ground after tobogganing at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Keeping roasty-toasty are Patricia Berlanga, Megan B. and Rebecca Brook after skating in extremely cold temperatures at Oliver Lake on Feb. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Noah Bomben scoops the puck from the snow at an evening skate on Feb. 10 at Oliver Lake near Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Man down! The Bomben family enjoys some night time skating at the frozen-over Oliver Lake near Prince Rupert on Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)