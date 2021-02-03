Just less than half of Acropolis Manor residents test positive for COVID-19

The flag flies low at half-mast on Feb. 2, 2021, outside Acropolis Manor, Prince Rupert’s long term health care facility and seniors home where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 19. As of Feb. 1, nine residents have died from the pandemic virus. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Just less than half of Acropolis Manor residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the 61-bed long-term care facility and seniors home in Prince Rupert, where pandemic cases numbers continue to increase.

An updated news bulletin emailed to The Northern View on Feb. 3, by the Northern Health Authority announced a further COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 10 residents who have died since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 19.

“We are saddened to confirm that a total of ten residents who had tested positive in association with this outbreak have passed away. Our ongoing condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,” Eryn Collins communication manager for Northern Health said.

With the flags flying at half-mast at the long-term health care facility, floral tributes continue to grow in numbers on the front lawn outside the manor.

Inside the manor COVID-19 case counts continue to also grow.

“As of Feb. 3rd, 29 residents and 18 staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19,” Collins said.

Due to public concerns received at The Northern View that case numbers of those who have died are not accurate and include deaths from other causes, Collins was quick to clarify.

“I think the short answer is that we would not include non-Covid related deaths in any data associated with the outbreak,” she said.

The next update from the health authority on the outbreak at Acropolis Manor will be provided on or before Fri. Feb. 5th, Collins said.

