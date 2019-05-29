(File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

A Quebec judge has ruled that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is headed to trial on charges of fraud and corruption.

The decision is the latest step in criminal proceedings that began last fall after the Montreal-based engineering and construction giant failed to secure a deferred prosecution agreement, a kind of plea deal that would have seen the firm agree to pay a fine rather than face prosecution.

Over the past four months, SNC-Lavalin has found itself in the centre of a political controversy following accusations from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that top government officials pressured her to overrule federal prosecutors, who had opted not to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company.

SNC-Lavalin and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have argued that a criminal trial could trigger the company’s exit to the United States and the loss of thousands of jobs.

The RCMP has accused SNC-Lavalin of paying $47.7 million in bribes to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011. The company, its construction division and a subsidiary also face one charge each of fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organizations of $129.8 million.

The company can choose a trial by jury or by judge alone. Prior to that, it can opt to apply within 30 days to the Superior Court of Quebec to have Wednesday’s lower court decision quashed.

READ MORE: ‘A line … was crossed’ in SNC-Lavalin affair, says New Democrat MP

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Mueller cites ‘systemic efforts’ to meddle in election

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Middle School track team headed to provincials for the first time

They will also be joined by the junior and senior athletes from Charles Hays Secondary School

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

Bulk of federal clean-energy investments go to remote Haida Gwaii in B.C.

The project would involve expanding an existing hydroelectricity installation and reducing use of diesel fuel

Prince Rupert Middle School athlete breaks northwest high jump record

Middle schooler Benjamin Visser broke multiple track and field records in this month’s regionals

City releases the Prince Rupert Tsunami Study results

City of Prince Rupert May 27 council briefs on emergency preparedness and the child care action plan

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

Most Read