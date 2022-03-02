People listen to a sermon delivered by a pastor from the back of a flatbed truck parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as a protest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People listen to a sermon delivered by a pastor from the back of a flatbed truck parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as a protest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Judge dismisses bid to halt federal emergency measures, calling issue moot

Group had asked for an injunction to stay Liberal use of the emergencies law and associated measures

A judge has dismissed a group’s bid to halt federal use of the Emergencies Act, saying the matter is moot because the government has already revoked the powers used to quell protests.

In his ruling, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley also says Canadian Frontline Nurses and member Kristen Nagle are not entitled to reimbursement of costs for a motion that was “doomed to failure from the outset.”

The group and Nagle, who took part in the anti-government protests, asked the Federal Court for an injunction last month to stay Liberal use of the emergencies law and associated measures while their full case plays out.

The group opposes what it sees as “unreasonable” COVID-19-related mandates and restrictions that have been implemented by various governments.

The group and Nagle ultimately want the court to rule that the federal government strayed beyond its jurisdiction in declaring a public order emergency last month, saying the move was unconstitutional.

The emergencies law allowed for direction to banks to freeze assets, and the group expressed concern that members were at risk of prosecution, or of having their accounts and credit cards restrained, even after revocation of the emergency orders.

RELATED: Court extends freeze on Ottawa protest donations tied to class-action lawsuit

RELATED: Trudeau says Emergencies Act can now be revoked as crisis calms down

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
Indoor batting cages proposed for Prince Rupert
Next story
VIDEO: West Kootenay man saves deer from freezing river

Just Posted

Kerrianne Smith proposed on Feb. 28, to Prince Rupert City council leasing space in the Canfisco Warehouse building for a new sporting endeavour called Swingsmith Batting Cages. (Photo: screenshot)
Indoor batting cages proposed for Prince Rupert

A GoFund Me campaign has been set up to assist Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery with debris removal and restoration of a salmon spawning stream that was damaged in September 2021. The hatchery is closed until further notice. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery appeals for salmon preservation assistance

Sharon Rothwell and Josh Mayeda sweep as Keith Thomas curls a stone down the ice at the Rona Mixed Bonspiel finals on Feb 27. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Curling Club hosts first competitive tournament of 2022

For the first time in 110 years, the City of Prince Rupert updated and modernized the city crest and brand to a logo that celebrates Indigenous roots and rainbow symbolism, Feb. 28. (Image: supplied)
First new branding and logo for Prince Rupert in 110 years