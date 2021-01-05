People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Judge bans Proud Boys leader from Washington after arrest

The order bans Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia

A judge has banned the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, from the nation’s capital after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.

The order bans Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions to meet with his attorney or appear in court. It comes a day after he was arrested arriving in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Tarrio was arrested Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department and accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month. He was charged with destruction of property and is also facing a weapons charges after officers found him with the firearm magazines when he was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, when police pulled Tarrio over on the warrant for vandalizing the Black Lives Matter sign, officers found two unloaded magazines emblazoned with the Proud Boys logo in his bag that have a capacity of 30 rounds each for AR-15 or M4-style weapons.

A large Black Lives Matter sign was ripped from Asbury United Methodist Church property, torn and set aflame in December. Tarrio was seen with the sign in video of the incident posted on YouTube, according to a police report.

Tarrio admitted to police, according to their report, that he posted a confession on the right-wing site Parler that he had set fire to the sign. “There was no hate crime committed,” he wrote. “It isn’t about the colour of the someone’s skin. Against the wishes of my attorney I am here today to admit that I am the person responsible for the burning of this sign. And I am not ashamed of what I did because I didn’t do it out of hate … I did it out of love.”

Tarrio also said, according to a police report, that he sells the clips and the ones he was carrying were purchased by a customer. “I had a customer that bought those two mags, and they got returned ’cause it was a wrong address,” Tarrio said, according to court papers. “And I contacted him, and he’s like, ‘I’m going to be in DC,’ so I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll take ‘em to you.’ So that I can show you proof ….I can give you, like my invoices and stuff like that from it, and, like, the USPS shipping label.”

He was arrested in a tunnel near the Capitol, ahead of what is expected to be large far-right protests gathering in D.C. according to Tarrio’s online postings: “The ProudBoys will turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but this time with a twist,” saying they’d spread out incognito.

Tarrio’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Michael Balsamo And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Just Posted

Northern Health said their new portal can be used by Northern B.C. patients to access various health-based information and results, including COVID-19 test results. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Northern B.C. residents can use HealtheLife to access various health-based information

High wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast on Jan. 5, 2021. (image supplied)
High wind warnings in effect for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

Winds will pick up in the afternoon in Prince Rupert coastal sections

Respiratory Therapist Curtis Cheslock being immunized by Nurse Immunizer Jacque Wilkinson (MMH Med-Surg Unit Manager). NH photo
Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Fern Enlow (95) and Chester Haizimsque (77) were the first two of 20 residents vaccinated at Terraceview Lodge with the Moderna vaccine

(Pixabay.com)
First Northwest baby of 2021 born in Hazelton

Yet unamed boy born to Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh of Kispiox on the afternoon of Jan. 1

Northern Health welcomed the first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day. (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)
It’s a boy: First baby of 2021 for Northern Health born in Prince George to Quesnel parents

The baby was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

Most Read