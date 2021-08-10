PR student awarded for activism

Coast Mountain College student Chevy Alexander is presented with the $500 John Jensen bursary awarded to a student who shows great political activity, sponsored by the Academic Workers Union and presented by union treasurer and college teacher Reto Riesen. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert’s Chevy Alexander is the recent recipient of the John Jensen award, presented each year by the Academic Workers Union at Coast Mountain College.

The $500 award is given to a student who exemplifies political activism in their community.

Alexander who graduated in June from the Applied Coastal Ecologies program said she has always been influenced by her parent’s love of the outdoors and teaching her about nature and the environment.

“I’m quite outspoken. If I have an opinion I tend to share it,” she said.

“I’m interested in education in the sense that I love to pass on my education in environmental sciences. Awareness is a huge thing for me. I like to help other people to become aware of environmental science and its problems and to speak out about them. I think it’s good to see others become aware.”

For the first time, this year the recipient also received a copy of John Jensen’s book, No Compromise, which shares his memories of being a Northwest B.C. political activist and labour leader in the region, including his role as a founding member of the union.