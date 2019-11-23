B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to NDP convention at Victoria conference centre, Nov. 23, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

B.C. Premier John Horgan was greeted with cheers Saturday, kicking off the NDP’s annual convention with a spirited review of his two-year-old minority government’s accomplishments.

Among the loudest ovations was for Horgan’s references to increasing social assistance and provincial disability payments, and increases in the minimum wage.

The minimum wage will pass the long-time B.C. Federation of Labour target of $15 an hour by 2021, the year of the next scheduled election, Horgan told party members at the Victoria conference centre. And he promised that a re-elected NDP government would keep raising it after that.

Horgan reminded supporters that his government’s move to eliminate “contract flipping” in senior homes, where a change of ownership led to union contracts being eliminated.

“Now workers don’t have to reapply for their jobs if the ownership changes,” Horgan said, after the “the largest firing of women in North American history.”

more to come…

Previous story
Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Just Posted

IN OUR OPINION: It’s Christmas all year round in Giving Prince Rupert

Rupertites already know what a supportive community we have but that deserves some reiterating

COCULLO: Put yourself in their seat driving on Hwy 16

Be mindful of those driving around you from Prince Rupert to Terrace

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Prince Rupert hits the pool at CBIG Fall Invitational

Rupert swimmers set a host of top times at Prince George swim meet

Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

The Indo Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating their first Sikh Guru

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

B.C. mom urges parents to ‘trust instincts’ after 5-month-old hospitalized for meningitis

5-month-old Nova Dougan could have severe brain damage

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

2,000 workers impacted by Vancouver Island forestry management shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Most Read