Jody Wilson Raybould attends a news conference in Vancouver, Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Jody Wilson Raybould attends a news conference in Vancouver, Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Jody Wilson-Raybould not seeking re-election, blasts ‘toxic and ineffective’ Parliament

She says she is leaving because of the ‘disgraceful’ emphasis on partisan politics over real action

Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has announced she will not seek re-election, saying Parliament has become “toxic and ineffective.”

The former Liberal cabinet minister announced her decision in a letter to constituents of her Vancouver riding that was posted to Twitter this morning.

She says she is not leaving to spend more time with family or focus on other challenges, but because of the “disgraceful” emphasis on partisan politics over real action.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Wilson-Raybould as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister in 2015, but she was booted from the Liberal caucus four years later after she accused the prime minister of pressuring her to secure a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould, who does not say in her letter to constituents what she will be doing after leaving politics, was re-elected as an Independent MP in October 2019.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett apologized to Wilson-Raybould last month after appearing to suggest her former caucus colleague was speaking out against a fall election because she was worried about her pension.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould calls out Crown-Indigenous Minister Bennett for sending her ‘racist’ text

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal election

Previous story
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler
Next story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years

Just Posted

Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied) Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in a project which received B.C. Agriculture Development Funding for Indigenous communities and businesses in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied)
Funding for Indigenous agriculture makes food security project grow into fresh produce

Members from Canadian Forces Base Trenton prepare to load three CH-146 Griffon helicopters into a CC-177 Globemaster aircraft at the Ontario base in 2016. (Photo: Supplied by RCAF, Cpl. Ken Beliwicz, 8 Wing Imaging)
CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft flying in British Columbia

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Shipping containers will be repurposed into shop-like vendor stalls along Prince Rupert’s waterfront in an accessible market project to be opened in 2023. Seen here are shipping containers repurposed for housing on Vancouver Island. (file photo)
Shipping container accessible vendor market planned for PR waterfront