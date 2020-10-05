Jody Craven of Kitimat has been announced as the BC Libertarian Party’s candidate for North Coast riding MLA on Oct. 5, seen a 2019 federal campaign photo. (Photo: supplied)

Jody Craven of Kitimat in the running for North Coast MLA

BC Libertarian Party has announced Craven as North Coast candidate for riding

Kitimat resident, Jody Craven has been announced as the British Columbia Libertarian Party candidate for the North Coast Riding MLA position in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election, the party announced in press release on Oct. 5.

Issues that are listed in the press release as being important to Craven are solutions to provide more job security in the fishing industry and insurance for British Columbians.

“The ICBC monopoly needs to go and we need to open the door for competition in auto insurance,” Craven said. “As MLA, I’d also like to sit down with local fishermen and together come up with solutions to provide more job security in their industry.

Craven said blue collar jobs are very important to him and this region having worked for UNIFOR 2301 and Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. for the past 34 years.

“When computers and artificial intelligence came to the wharf, a lot of jobs were lost – the NDP didn’t fight to protect those workers, which is a shame. I think more collaboration with local industries and stakeholders is needed to build a stronger and more stable community,” he said.

Craven isn’t a stranger to political candidacy, having run in the 2019 federal election as a representative for the People’s Party of Canada.

Currently studying at Coast Mountain College, Craven said his experience involves being recently elected to the Board of Directors for The North Matters.

“In October 2018, I was invited as a guest speaker at a Potlatch with Northern Health in Gitsegukla. At the end of last year, I attended a fundraiser dinner for the Kitimat Humane Society and was also invited to a Mason fundraiser dinner,” he said.

“I was also involved in a safe talk environment for the Wetʼsuwetʼen women, families, chiefs and all the bands that supported Coastal Gas Link on behalf of The North Matters in Houston, B.C. of this year back on March 14th 2020.”

Craven said he lives with his wife, Mary, and has two grown sons and a three-year old granddaughter.

“I spent some of my early years in Prince Rupert and then eventually settled down in Kitimat. I raised my family in Kitimat and worked in the area since 1980.

The BC Libertarian Party was founded in 1986 with a mandate to advocate for individual liberty, lower taxes, free markets, and social tolerance, said the press release. In 2017 the BC Libertarian Party ran 30 candidates in the provincial elections and has rallied 25 candidates across the province for the upcoming provincial election.

More to come

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Rupert firefighter wins $302K
Next story
BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Just Posted

Prince Rupert firefighter wins $302K

Plans to keep working on frontline

Ecosocialists pulled electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

Jody Craven of Kitimat in the running for North Coast MLA

BC Libertarian Party has announced Craven as North Coast candidate for riding

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Ecosocialist Party pulls all candidates from the provincial election

Green Party yet to announce a candidate for North Coast riding

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper license plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Most Read