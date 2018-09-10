The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company’s Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Those workers, who have increasingly delivered online orders to Canadians over the past few years, wrapped up voting yesterday on whether to give their union a strike mandate.

If they voted in favour, there could be a strike or lockout by Sept. 26.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says results of the vote will be released today or tomorrow.

Collective agreements governing working conditions for both sets of workers expired in December 2017.

Contract talks, aided by a third party conciliator, ramped up in early June and were moved to an undisclosed hotel in Ottawa.

Canada Post says both sides are working hard to find common ground.

Related: Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Related: Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

But CUPW national president Mike Palecek warned early last month that union members should be prepared for “some type of job action” if the talks fail.

A pay equity dispute involving the carriers’ 8,000 rural and 42,000 urban workers has been at the heart of the negotiations.

Arbitrator Maureen Flynn criticized the pay discrepancies at Canada Post as “fundamentally flawed” in a May ruling, in which she gave both sides until the end of August to reach a pay equity settlement.

That deadline has passed and Flynn is expected to impose a solution, although CUPW said there are other pay equity issues left to resolve outside of the arbitration process.

Canada Post, in issuing its second quarter financial statement last month, estimated that a settlement could saddle the agency with a one-time hit to its bottom line in the range of a quarter billion dollars.

The agency has recently seen a boom in its parcel distribution business while letter mail volumes have plummeted.

Among its demands at the bargaining table, CUPW also wants the Crown agency to bolster its line of services, including the return of postal banking to communities under-served by banks and other lending institutions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size
Next story
Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Just Posted

Schaeffer brings his rugby game south

Prince Rupert’s Cody Schaeffer was recruited to play rugby for the Meralomas Rugby Club in Kitsilano

Coast Guard warns of explosive hazard after barge runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

Rotary international exchange opens to Prince Rupert students

Cody Schaeffer, a former exchange student, reflects on his one year exchange in Germany

Heart of Our City: Arnie’s kitchen

Arnie Nagy opens his doors for feasts, salmon canning and smoking lessons

Collaboration key to success for new SD52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Irene LaPierre said she plans to build on the strengths of the district

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in 13-year-old girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Most Read