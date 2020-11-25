Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)

Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

Jennifer Rice was sworn into the B.C. Legislature as the newly re-elected NDP MLA for North Coast on Nov. 24 in virtual online ceremonies.

As part of British Columbia’s 42nd parliament 56 other BC NDP members were sworn in with the first majority-women governed caucus in Canadian history and the highest number of Indigenous, Black and People of Colour (IBPOC) MLA’s in the country’s history, a BC NDP press release announcing the swearing-in said.

“I’m very excited about the diversity and the variety of life experience in our new 57-member Caucus, and what we’ll be able to do for B.C. as a whole,” Rice told The Northern View.

The Oct. 24 election day saw the final results on Nov. 8 after more than 660,00o mail in votes were counted in the historic majority NDP government win. Twenty-eight seats were secured by the BC Liberal’s with BC Greens winning two seats.

Rice said that while the NDP government has been ‘steadfast’ in commitment to improving access to affordable housing and childcare, the commitments will extend into the new mandate.

READ MORE: Jennifer Rice is North Coast MLA for third term

“I’m optimistic about what that will mean for improvements in these areas in our region,” Rice said. “I also look forward to measures that we’ll be taking to protect our environment, improve the health of our coastlines, and build our economy back better, more resilient, and more sustainable than it was before.

“I look forward to being part of the process of turning those policies on paper into a better life for people in North Coast over the coming years.,” Rice said. “… My personal commitment is to represent the voices of people in our region, and bring those forward to be heard in provincial decision-making.”

“I am very gratified that the people of North Coast have asked me to serve as their representative in the Legislature once again,” Rice said. “Heading into this new mandate, the challenges we face as a province are significant, but I know that we will get through them together. I’m proud to be part of a government that is prioritizing the issues that matter to people in our region and making life better for people here.”

Get to know elections candidates for North Coast MLA

 
