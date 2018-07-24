Jean-Jacque Ruest became CN Rail’s interim president and CEO on March 5, and took on the position permanently on July 24.(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Jean-Jacques Ruest named CN Rail’s president and CEO

After serving in the interim position since March, Ruest took over the Canadian company on July 24

After being named the interim president and CEO of CN Rail in March, Jean-Jacques Ruest is taking on the lead role permanently.

On July 24, CN Rail announced in a press release that Ruest, who has worked with the company for 22 years, will officially take the helm.

“In JJ, we have the best,” board chairman Robert Pace said in the release. “He brings vision, energy, and speed to the role. JJ brought the team together to tackle the immediate operational and customer service challenges the Company was facing since the fall of 2017.”

READ MORE: CN apologizes to grain customers

Ruest became the interim president and CEO on March 5 when the former CEO, Luc Jobin, resigned during mass delays of grain shipments in Western Canada. Before, Ruest had been the executive vice-president and chief marketing officer since 2010.

With a masters degree in business administration in marketing from Université de Montréal as well as a bachelor of science in applied chemistry from Université de Sherbrook, Ruest joined CN in 1996. After completing CN’s Railroad MBA program and the University of Michigan’s Business School’s executive program, Ruest’s first position with the company was as vice-president of petroleum and chemicals.

Looking forward, Ruest said, “CN’s leadership team and I are committed to re-establishing best-in-class operational excellence on a sustainable basis; to growing the value of the Company, and to building the CN brand. We will do so by investing in human capital, efficient and effective digitization, and infrastructure that will drive future growth.”

READ MORE: CN Rail to invest $340M in B.C. in 2018


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death
Next story
Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Just Posted

Jean-Jacques Ruest named CN Rail’s president and CEO

After serving in the interim position since March, Ruest took over the Canadian company on July 24

City says McBride Street water line repairs to be completed soon

Repairs should be completed and traffic patterns restored by early August

Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Work on propane export facility on City of Prince Rupert land can start as of June 23

Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

More then 40 volunteers, and Marine Search and Rescue, picked up cigarette butts, tires and trash

North West softball team wins gold at BC Summer Games

Two Prince Rupert players were on the Zone 7 boys U-16 team that went 5-0 in the tournament

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

Most Read