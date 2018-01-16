Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii’s emergency management department sent a mistaken warning

Japan’s public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later, days after a similar error in Hawaii.

NHK television issued the message Tuesday on its internet and mobile news sites as well as on Twitter, saying North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan. It said the government was telling people to take shelter.

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii’s emergency management department sent a mistaken warning of a North Korean missile attack to mobile phones across the state, triggering panic.

Related: Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

NHK deleted its tweet after several minutes, issued a correction and apologized several times on air. It said a mistake in using the alert system caused the error.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto girl dies after being pinned between vehicles while picked up from school
Next story
Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Just Posted

Suspected cocaine seized at traffic stop

Prince Rupert police briefs for Jan. 11 to 14 include drugs, drunk driving and mischief

Warning issued after cougar sighting reported to Conrad Elementary School

SD52 superintendant said warning was issued as part of precautionary procedure

City looks to improve silt runoff from Wantage Road into salmon habitat

A resident alerted the City of Prince Rupert to the state of the salmon habitat

Hottest city in Canada

Bonilla Island’s weather station reported temperatures of 18°C, and Prince Rupert hit highs of 11°C

Rampage beat Stampeders in overtime thriller

The win improves the Rampage’s record to 7-3-1-3 with two games to play

VIDEO: Port Ed students learn to shop for the holidays

Port Edward students had a chance to buy the food they would be eating at Christmas time

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

Jodi Moskal discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909.

Most Read