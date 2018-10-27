Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall for Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers after a salmonella outbreak caused 25 illnesses including one in B.C. and three in Alberta.

The product, produced by Sofina Foods Inc., was listed with a best before date of May 14, 2019. The recall covers products carrying the code UPC – 0 69299 12491 0, the outer box lot code 2019 MA 14 EST 374 and inner bag lot code 1348M.

Of the 25 people who have become ill, two have been hospitalized, the national inspection agency said Friday. There have been no deaths reported.

Anyone can become sick with a salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile, according to the inspection agency.

Most people who become ill from a salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

