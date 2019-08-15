A Penticton man was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. (Western News file photo)

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

A Penticton man will spend two years behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of over 68,000 images and over 1,600 videos of child pornography on his computer.

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence and a three year probation on Wednesday at the Penticton courthouse.

Smith was arrested in May 2018 as part of an RCMP sting after he uploaded child pornography to the internet.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP detachment the busiest in B.C.

As part of his probation conditions, Smith will be on a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m., is banned from using the internet with the exception of; accessing it on a public computer located in a public building, in the presence of someone approved by his probation officer or for work requirements. Smith is also prohibited from using any social media services and is not to be where children under the age of 16 might be present (except for incidental contact in the course of employment).

Smith had asked for the return of the computer because of family photos that were on the hard drive. Through the Crown, an investigating RCMP officer said that it would be impossible to ensure the criminal material had been completely swept from the computer. Smith then asked if the hard drive could be removed and then have computer returned, leaving Judge Koturbash baffled.

“Is there really any good memories with that computer? It is like using a gun in a crime then saying ‘hey, it’s an heirloom.’” said Korturbash, who denied the man the request since the computer was used in a crime.

Smith’s other charges of of distribution of child pornography and accessing child pornography were subject to a stay of proceedings.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@KeremeosReview
editor@keremeosreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island
Next story
Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Just Posted

Skeena Watershed reopened for pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Rupert rugby athletes in Orlando

Three rookies get their first test with touring rugby squad at Tropic 7s

Called Home: New Ministers in Prince Rupert

Pentecostal Tabernacle has new life within its walls

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Port Edward councillors say feral cats should be put down, no help from district to spay and neuter

Council: Funding for The Northern View Cannery Road Race, UBCM resolutions, float station a go

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

Most Read