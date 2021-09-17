Pregnant southern resident orca J-pod member J36 (Alki) is seen in drone photos (SR3)

Pregnant southern resident orca J-pod member J36 (Alki) is seen in drone photos (SR3)

J-Pod is expecting: 3 endangered southern resident whales pregnant, researchers say

Drone shots from U.S. researchers reveal three swimming moms-to-be

After giving researchers a scare this summer, a pod of endangered southern resident killer whales finally has given them something to celebrate.

Three members of J-pod – currently made up of 23 orca whales – are in the late stages of pregnancy, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

Drone shots of moms-to-be J36 (Alki), J37 (Hy’Shqa) and J19 (Shachi) taken by U.S. research organization SR3 have confirmed the three killer whales have visibly pregnant bellies.

With the orcas in the final stage of their 18-month gestation periods, new calves could soon be swimming in Salish Sea waters.

Since April, the endangered whale group has only been spotted a handful of times, leading to some summertime concern about J-pod’s status.

READ MORE: Nearly 30 Bigg’s orcas observed over long weekend in Salish Sea waters off Victoria

While these pregnancies provide hope for researchers, this killer whale group has had a high rate of failed pregnancies in the past. Southern resident killer whales have a 30 per cent live birth rate, meaning around one in three babies are stillborn.

Unlike Bigg’s orcas, which hunt seals, sea lions and porpoises, southern resident killer whales rely primarily on declining chinook salmon populations, and the ability to get adequate nutrients is a concern to researchers.

“Pregnant and lactating whales consume 25 per cent more food,” said Tamara Kelley, director of development for the Washington-based, non-profit Orca Conservancy. “Conserving salmon is an important factor (in orca survival).”

READ MORE: Researchers celebrate return of orcas after ‘unprecedented absence’ from southern Vancouver Island waters

Failed pregnancies are also often worsened by environmental stressors like nearby, noisy boats.

NOAA Fisheries research has shown that female southern resident killer whales respond very negatively to boat noises, and stop foraging for food when boats are within 365 metres.

“We need to work together to give these pregnant whales every chance of success,” said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) representation Scott Rumsey in the release. “The more they can forage undisturbed, the better their odds of contributing to the population.”

In southern B.C. coastal waters from Campbell River to Ucluelet, boaters must stay 400 metres away from killer whales year-round.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Previous story
Skeena Bulkley Liberal MP candidate throws down the gauntlet to NDP incumbent
Next story
PRPA voice frustration over lack of govt. assistance with abandoned vessels

Just Posted

The derelict barge, Scotch Cap, which went adrift on Sept. 8 in Port Edward, was moved up the beach by the Canadian Coast Guard and Prince Rupert Port Authority to make it more secure on Sept. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
PRPA voice frustration over lack of govt. assistance with abandoned vessels

Lakwinder Jhaj, Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Skeena BulkleyMP in the upcoming federal election was in Prince Rupert on Sept. 15 to visit the city for the first time as a campaign stopover. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Skeena Bulkley Liberal MP candidate throws down the gauntlet to NDP incumbent

A computer graphic shows the PE LNG to be located in Port Edward which has received its facilities permit on Sept. 13, from the BC Oil and Gas Commission allowing the start of site investigation work for the small scale plant. (Image supplied)
New LNG plant for Port Edward receives permit for the go-ahead

CN Rail pleaded guilty to a $100,000 sentence in the Prince Rupert Court on May 27 for violations under the Integrated Pest Management Act. (Photo: Conservation Officer Service Facebook) CN rail started operating again through Clinton and Lone Butte. (CN image)
CN Rail fined $2.5 million in Prince Rupert Court