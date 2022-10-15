It’s Election Day in Prince Rupert and Port Edward: Here’s everything you need to know

Municipal elections are Oct. 15, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Black Press File photo)

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as Prince Rupert and Port Edward’s 2022 municipal elections get underway.

Prince Rupert’s race includes four candidates vying to be mayor, after the incumbent Lee Brain decided to step down, and eight candidates seeking one of six spots on council, five who are incumbents.

In Port Edward, three residents have stepped up to run for mayor, including the incumbent mayor, and five names will be on the ballot seeking one of four council positions, three who are incumbents.

Polls are open in both communities Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote in Prince Rupert:

Prince Rupert Recreation Complex – Auditorium

1000 McBride St, Prince Rupert, B.C.

Where you can vote in Port Edward:

District of Port Edward, Municipality Office

770 Pacific Avenue, Port Edward, B.C.

Who you can vote for in Prince Rupert:

Who you can vote for in Port Edward:

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m., election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

With files from Kaitlyn Bailey

