‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

Jeff Buziak, father of 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak murdered 12 years ago in Saanich, has written an open letter to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. (Black Press Media file photo)

The father of Lindsay Buziak, the murdered Realtor whose case has gone unsolved for 12 years, has written an open letter to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, pleading with him to help find his daughter’s killer.

“Sir – father to father – and for God’s sake please, as head of Saanich Municipality, do something about this problem you have inherited because your police department [is] obviously not capable,” writes Jeff Buziak in the letter, which was posted on his public Facebook page and circulated through email.

Buziak has spent the past 12 years seeking justice for his daughter, who was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 while showing a home in Saanich.

Earlier this year, he appeared on TV on the Dr. Phil show, highlighting the lack of progress on the case and criticizing the Saanich Police Department.

“[The Saanich Police Department’s] only strong points to this date are explanations and excuses why they have not done their duty to the citizens of Saanich. Lindsay Buziak was born, raised, educated and murdered in Saanich,” reads the letter.

Haynes told Black Press Media that while he feels deeply for the family, he cannot comment because it is a police matter. He declined to answer when asked if he’ll contact Buziak personally or if the two would meet in the future.

Buziak called that response a “cop out” and accused Haynes of “ignoring” him since he was elected last year, highlighting the fact that he’s chair of the police board.

“Lindsay’s killers are free in our community and that’s your responsibility,” he says. “It’s been 12 years – do you think the garbage men would be allowed to not collect garbage for 12 years?”

He runs a website dedicated to solving Lindsay’s murder. It includes a detailed timeline of events leading up to her death and photos of the crime scene.

Black Press Media has requested comment from the Saanich police.

