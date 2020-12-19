It’s all go for Sugar Shack 2021

Suga Shack is being postponed until March 2021. Scrumptious food was devoured by many at the annual AFFNO Sugar Shack brunch. Violet Boyle (6) takes a bite out of the day of celebrations. (Photo by: K-J Millar)

Sugar Shack — the annual delight of sweetness hosted by Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) each January is still in the planning but will be held at a later date, Danielle Dalton president said. Tickets will be limited.

The Sugar Shack Festival will look a little different in 2021, but the global pandemic can’t stop the sap from becoming maple sugar.

“AFFNO is announcing that our 11th annual SSF will take place March 25 to 27, with the brunch planned for Saturday, March 27th,” Dalton said.

Tickets will be limited to a total of 90 only, taking into account provincial gathering requirements.

Another change that will add to the celebrations is it will be an outside event while under tent cover to add to the authenticity. It will include two sit-down brunches with a maximum of 30 tickets for each segment and also a 30 ticket ‘take-away’ option will be available. Music and live entertainment will happening.

With the constantly changing COVID-19 restrictions, the AFFNO board of directors didn’t want to wait until the new year to make the decisions to hold the popular event, which usually draws crowds of over 300.

“We knew that even if the current restrictions were lifted in January, the event would likely have to take place outside — but in January that can be a bit chilly,” Dalton said. “Near the end of March, even with horizontal rain, the temperature will be warmer.

Tickets to the event will be available online in 2021.

