It’s all about Friendship with a $62,500 PRPA donation

The Friendship House of Prince Rupert is now a more welcoming and efficient space for the thousands of people who enter through the doors thanks to a partnership with the Prince Rupert Port Authority to assist with lobby and interior entranceway renovations.

More than $62,500 was donated by the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund in the modernization project which gave a facelift to the ageing interior which will now offer staff and clients a vastly improved environment for program delivery.

The multi-phased renewal project features artwork by local artisan Lucy Woodman. The ‘Whales and Waves’ design depicts a family of black-fish swimming in the moonlight to urban areas, to find a home away from home in the Friendship Centre movement, PRPA stated, in their announcement on July 2.

To accommodate the growing needs of the organization and handle the traffic coming in and out of the Friendship House the area has a new doorway, flooring, walls, ceiling, lighting, stairwell, and office space. There are also new security features allowing staff to control who is admitted into the main part of the building.

“The Friendship House of Prince Rupert has an immeasurable impact on North Coast communities, and we are proud to support their efforts to enrich the lives of residents of all ages,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO, of PRPA said, “Through this Community Investment Fund project, we are enabling their dedicated staff to better accommodate clients and continue to provide a high standard of service and care for decades to come.”

“The Friendship House of Prince Rupert is part of a nationwide network of Friendship Centres, and has been serving the community since 1958, offering educational, cultural, health, and recreational programs with an emphasis on assisting Indigenous people in an urban setting,” PRPA stated. “In addition to serving Prince Rupert, Friendship House supports several surrounding communities including Port Edward, Metlakatla, Gitxaala, Lax Kw’alaams, Hartley Bay, and Haida Gwaii, with an average 100,000 client interaction a year through more than 30 programs and services.”

