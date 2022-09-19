It’s a Heidi High Five for the Prince Rupert Terry Fox Run

It’s been 42 years since Canadian cancer icon Terry Fox had to concede his running journey across the nation, but in Prince Rupert excited participants were back on Sept. 18 after a two-year pandemic hiatus to carry on his Marathon of Hope.
More than 100 paper in-person registrations on the day were counted, by the hosting agency Northern Saving Credit Union (NSCU), which included multiple family participants and more uncounted online registrations which were not available at the time of publication.
Northern Savings Credit Union Manager Michelle Boomars-MacNeill said she is grateful for events like the run which brings the community together and touches every single person.
“On September 1, 1980, Terry was forced to stop his Marathon of Hope, after learning his cancer had returned. Even though his run was over, he never quit on his dreams. Four decades later, neither have we,” she said.
“As you walk, run or bike your route today, I hope you take a moment to reflect on your personal contributions to Terry Fox’s legacy and take pride in knowing that the spirit of Terry Fox has a home in our wonderful communities,” Boomars-MacNeill said addressing the crowd, adding events such as this are only possible with the generosity of the community, volunteers, sponsors, and participants as well.
“We thank everybody for their time, efforts and support as we continue the hosting tradition that Northern Savings has grown to love.”
More than 20 Northern Saving Credit Union staff volunteered to make the annual run a success.
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue assisted the event with traffic control at the start of the main three- kilometre route where hundreds of walkers, runners and riders passed by.
After the event participants were able to refresh themselves with donated food and drinks from Save-on-Food, Safeway and Pita Pit.