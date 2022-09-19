It’s a Heidi High Five for the Prince Rupert Terry Fox Run

The 2022 Terry Fox Run stepped off with high-fives all around from Northern Savings Credit Union employee and volunteer for the event Heidi Harris and NSCU’s mascot bear Griswald (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The 2022 Terry Fox Run stepped off with high-fives all around from Northern Savings Credit Union employee and volunteer for the event Heidi Harris and NSCU’s mascot bear. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Manager of Northern Savings Credit Union Michelle Boomars-MacNeill addresses volunteers and participants of the 42 annual Terry Fox Run on Spet. 18 which generates donation funding for cancer. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than 100 registrations which included multiple participants were received for the 42 annual Terry Fox Run in Prince Rupert on Sept. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) People and pets participated in the 42 annual Terry Fox Run in Prince Rupert on Sept. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Griswald, the Northern SAving Credit Union mascot leads off the 42 annual Terry Fox Run with Chrystopher Thompson on Sept. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than 100 registrations which included multiple participants were received for the 42 annual Terry Fox Run in Prince Rupert on Sept. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A 2022 Terry Fox Run participant stops to thank a Prince Rupert firefighter for his contribution in assisting with the annual fundraising event in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Ready to stroll at the 2022 Terry Fox Run, these four youngsters, Emily Pederson age two, James Pederson age four, Walker Davis age six and Miller Davis age four, are excited to step up for the cancer cause on Sept 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department assisted with traffic control on McBride St. in the city on Sept. 18 for the 42 Terry Fox Run for Cancer. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Terry Fox Run participants and volunteers start off in the sun for the 42 annual event hosted by Northern Savings Credit Union on Sept. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than 100 registrations which included multiple participants were received for the 42 annual Terry Fox Run in Prince Rupert on Sept. 18, which took a three-kilometre course near the waterfront. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Northern Savings Credit Union mascot Griswals greet people and pet participants as they pass by on McBride during the 2022 Terry Fox Run, on Sept. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

It’s been 42 years since Canadian cancer icon Terry Fox had to concede his running journey across the nation, but in Prince Rupert excited participants were back on Sept. 18 after a two-year pandemic hiatus to carry on his Marathon of Hope.

More than 100 paper in-person registrations on the day were counted, by the hosting agency Northern Saving Credit Union (NSCU), which included multiple family participants and more uncounted online registrations which were not available at the time of publication.

Northern Savings Credit Union Manager Michelle Boomars-MacNeill said she is grateful for events like the run which brings the community together and touches every single person.

“On September 1, 1980, Terry was forced to stop his Marathon of Hope, after learning his cancer had returned. Even though his run was over, he never quit on his dreams. Four decades later, neither have we,” she said.

“As you walk, run or bike your route today, I hope you take a moment to reflect on your personal contributions to Terry Fox’s legacy and take pride in knowing that the spirit of Terry Fox has a home in our wonderful communities,” Boomars-MacNeill said addressing the crowd, adding events such as this are only possible with the generosity of the community, volunteers, sponsors, and participants as well.

“We thank everybody for their time, efforts and support as we continue the hosting tradition that Northern Savings has grown to love.”

More than 20 Northern Saving Credit Union staff volunteered to make the annual run a success.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue assisted the event with traffic control at the start of the main three- kilometre route where hundreds of walkers, runners and riders passed by.

After the event participants were able to refresh themselves with donated food and drinks from Save-on-Food, Safeway and Pita Pit.

