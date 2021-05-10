It was lights, camera, action for AFFNO’s drive-in movie night

A drive-in movie theatre at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre could be seen by passersby on May 8. A little rain didn’t stop movie-goers and volunteers from attending the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) movie night.
Limited to 50 vehicles, the parking lot was almost full and the event offered a fun break and diversion from sitting on the couch in your living room. Movies started at sunset and the evening was hosted by a variety of sponsors who funded the event.
Attendees won the opportunity for tickets in a draw to watch the double feature event. The French first language film ‘Monstre à Paris’ an animated love story featuring a mutated guitar playing, dancing giant flea, with English subtitles kicked off the fun. It was followed by an English language film, Asterix – Mansions of the Gods, with french subtitles.
K-J Millar | Journalist
