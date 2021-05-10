It was lights, camera, action for AFFNO’s drive-in movie night

Volunteers and moviegoers watched a double feature in both official languages

The Johnson family is enjoying a COVID-19 diversion of the AFFNO drive-in movie theatre at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on May 8. The family won one of 50 vehicle spaces in the organization’s draw for tickets to the socially distanced event. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A drive-in movie theatre at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre could be seen by passersby on May 8. A little rain didn’t stop movie-goers and volunteers from attending the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) movie night.

Limited to 50 vehicles, the parking lot was almost full and the event offered a fun break and diversion from sitting on the couch in your living room. Movies started at sunset and the evening was hosted by a variety of sponsors who funded the event.

Attendees won the opportunity for tickets in a draw to watch the double feature event. The French first language film ‘Monstre à Paris’ an animated love story featuring a mutated guitar playing, dancing giant flea, with English subtitles kicked off the fun. It was followed by an English language film, Asterix – Mansions of the Gods, with french subtitles.

