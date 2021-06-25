Rocks blistered the road surface on June 25, just outside of Prince Rupert when a gravel truck lost a portion of its load. (Photo: E. Millar/The Northern View)

Rocks blistered the road surface on June 25, just outside of Prince Rupert when a gravel truck lost a portion of its load. (Photo: E. Millar/The Northern View)

It was a rocky road into Prince Rupert

Vehicle occupants cleared highway 16 after large gravel blistered the road

A gravel truck lost some of its load just outside of Prince Rupert on June 25.

Henny Penny may have thought the sky was falling, but it was something a little more dangerous falling of the back of a truck.

Sharp pointed rocks blistered Highway 16 just outside of town with shards of large gravel pebbling the road surface shortly after 7:30 p.m.

More than 20 vehicles pulled over to the side of the road to avoid damage, while vehicle occupants helped each other out by clearing the roadway.

Witnesses said no injuries or damages appeared apparent at the time.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Just Posted

Occupants of vehicles pulled over on the roadside to help clear highway 16 just outside of Prince Rupert, on June 25. (Photo: E. Millar/The Northern View)
It was a rocky road into Prince Rupert

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Skeena B.C. Liberal MLA Ellis Ross at a gathering in Terrace on June 21. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled, instead focus on uniting: Indigenous MLA Ellis Ross

Trinity Men’s Recovery House in Prince Rupert will receive $900,000 for publicly funded beds announced MLA Jennifer Rice on Feb. 9, 2021. Luke Dufour completes intakes and support work with residents at 333 Trinity House on July 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. Maritime Employers Assoc. assists recovery at Trinity House