A group of Inuit, including former Nunavut premier Paul Quassa, have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Steven Cooper)

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Five Inuit have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them.

A statement of claim filed in Iqaluit, Nunavut, says the experiments included skin grafts and being made to stand outside in the cold while improperly dressed.

The plaintiffs also allege they were prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain.

The claim says the experiments were performed in Igloolik between 1967 and 1973 and involved three Canadian universities working with an international scientific program.

Among the plaintiffs is former Nunavut premier Paul Quassa.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with tuberculosis

Edmonton lawyer Steven Cooper says he’s aware of at least 30 people in two different communities who were affected.

The Canadian Press

