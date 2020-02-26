International Women’s Day contest starts March 5

International Women’s Day is March 8. The Northern View is having a contest to celebrate all the amazing women in our community.

The prize this year is a lustrous silver Pandora bracelet, accented with the International Women’s Day charm and donated by Cook’s Jewellers.

To enter the contest all you need to do is match the head-shot with the business card. Once you have done that, bring in your entry form to The Northern View by March 13, at 4 p.m. The winner will be drawn at random from all the submitted entry forms.

If you or your business would like to be part of this fantastic promotion and participate to support International Women’s Day, please contact Meaghan at 250-624-8088 or advertising@thenorthernview.com by 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.

