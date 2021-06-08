Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Interior Health’s top doctor arrested for sexual assault in Kelowna

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer has been arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges.

The Alberta RCMP has confirmed to Black Press Media that Dr. Albert de Villiers, the health authority’s top doctor, was arrested on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) in Kelowna.

Both charges are out of Grand Prairie, Alta, where de Villiers previously worked as that province’s north zone lead medical health officer.

Interior Health announced De Villiers would take on the role of chief medical health officer in August 2020. Through most of the pandemic, de Villiers has been the face of Interior B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the Kelowna RCMP and Interior Health.

