Interact Club bottle drive on Saturday, Nov. 13

Rainmakers Interact Club is holding a bottle drive on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Charles Hays Secondary School. Proceeds will be split by the club and the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter. Teresa Van sorts bottles at the April bottle drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A bottle drive to assist the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter has been organized by the Rotary youth Interact Club for Nov. 13.

The youth division of Rotary will be accepting any recyclable bottles or cans that are able to be returned for a deposit refund, Bob Killbery Prince Rupert Rotary director of youth services, said.

Alcohol bottles, pop bottles, cans, etc. can be dropped off at the front entrance of Charles Hays Secondary School between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday where they will be sorted and delivered to the bottle depot.

The youth branch of the service organization has been assisting the wildlife shelter with sorting recycling since September. Every month four students attend the shelter for just less than two hours. With just under 15 Interact Club members the students volunteer on a rotational basis.

Funds from the bottle drive will be shared between the wildlife shelter and the Interact Club, Killbery said.

K-J Millar | Journalist