Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose recalled due to Cronobacter spp on Oct. 26, 2019.

Infant formula recalled due to possible Cronobacter contamination

Product was sold nationally in 1.36 kg packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold nationally in 1.36 kg packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020.

Anyone who has the product is advised to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports linking the product to any illnesses, however, the CFIA says that in rare cases Cronobacter can cause serious or even fatal infections of the bloodstream and central nervous system.

The Canadian Press

