Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry community session to be hosted Monday

BC Utilities Commission seeking feedback from Prince Rupert on Indigenous utilities, June 9

BC Utilities Commission (BCUC), will be coming to Prince Rupert on Monday for a community input session regarding Indigenous utilities.

The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia.

The purpose of the inquiry is to provide recommendations to the government regarding the regulation of Indigenous utilities in B.C. David Morton, CEO of the BCUC, will be chairing the meeting.

According to their press release, the inquiry is exploring and seeking feedback on a number of questions, including:

1. What are the characteristics of an “Indigenous Utility” with respect to:

  • The ownership and operation of the utility;
  • What services are provided;
  • Who the services are provided to; and/or,
  • The location or area served by the utility?

2) Should Indigenous utilities be regulated or not? And if so, how?

  • If they should be regulated, should they be regulated by the Utilities Commission Act (UCA) or another mechanism?
  • If unregulated, how will the interests of indigenous utility ratepayers be protected?

The session will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Highliner Plaza, 815 First Avenue West, in the Lax Kw’alaams Room.

