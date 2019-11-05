Photo by VoVo Productions Jiigawaay Naay Unguu, BC’s largest community-owned solar energy system at the Haida Heritage Centre at Ḵay Llnagaay.

Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil

First Nations communities from Haida Gwaii to Bella Bella will be eligible

A new fund will be launched in 2020 for First Nations’ investments in renewable energy in the remote communities along B.C.’s northern coast.

Coast Funds — an Indigenous-led conservation finance organization to strengthen the well-being of First Nations and the ecological integrity of the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii — and the Province announced the Renewable Energy for Remote Communities on Tuesday.

This initiative, launching in early 2020, will see $7.9 million in new investments made with coastal First Nations towards transitioning their remote communities’ fossil fuel-dependent electrical grids to renewable energy sources.

READ MORE: Sustainable economy flourishing in Haida Gwaii and Great Bear Rainforest thanks to First Nations investments

Renewable Energy for Remote Communities will assist diesel-dependent communities in transitioning to renewable energy sources between 2020 and 2023. Under the initiative, First Nations communities that are dependent on diesel to generate electricity are eligible to submit proposals with the initial call for proposals launching in December 2019.

The Province partnered with Coast Funds to lead investments, with 11 First Nations located within the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii regions and with Fraser Basin Council, in diesel-dependant communities in other regions of the province.

“Coast Funds was created by First Nations and their funding partners with a priority to invest in transitioning remote coastal communities towards renewable energy,” says Huux Percy Crosby, Chair of Coast Funds. “We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with coastal First Nations on this core element of the Province’s CleanBC plan. New investments under this initiative will further strengthen the well-being in remote coastal communities and First Nations’ efforts to protect and steward coastal ecosystems, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and the threat of oil spills in the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii.”

The following First Nations communities will be eligible under the Renewable Energy for Remote Communities program when it launches in December: Da’naxda’xw Awaetlala (New Vancouver); Dzawada’enuxw (Kingcome Inlet); Gitga’at (Hartley Bay); Gwawaeneuk (Hopetown); Haida (Haida Gwaii); Haízaqv (Bella Bella); Kitasoo/Xai’xais (Klemtu); Kwikwasut’inux Haxwa’mis (Gilford Island); Nuxalk (Bella Coola; Ulkatcho (Anahim Lake); and Wuikinuxv (Rivers Inlet).

READ MORE: Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

READ MORE: Coast Funds announces three First Nations women to board of directors

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy
Next story
Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

Just Posted

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil

First Nations communities from Haida Gwaii to Bella Bella will be eligible

Council briefs: City borrows $450K for Vactor Truck, ferry resident rate motion passes

Also: City of Prince Rupert sees decline in bus revenues

City of Prince Rupert says “water worse than Flint” data is misrepresentative

Investigative journalism project finds many Canadian cities with alarming levels of lead in water

New fire chief in Prince Rupert

Charlie Nundal takes the reigns as fire chief for the day

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

B.C. study finds low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read