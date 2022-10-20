Increased marine needs calls for new tug and marine service in Prince Rupert

Frank Burns and Rylan Burns of the family-owned and operated Rupert Coast Sort Ltd. Rylan Burns will focus on the new CT Marine Ltd. operations under the new Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LTD partnership. (Photo: Supplied)

Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP has partnered with Rupert Coast Sort Ltd. to create CT Marine Ltd., a vessel assistance company that will operate out of Prince Rupert, the new company announced on Oct. 20.

The announcement follows increased marine and vessel needs along the North Coast which have created the necessity for a new towing and barge service, said Frank John Burns, manager and owner of Rupert Coast Sort Ltd.

While there are many tug and barge operations in the coastal B.C. region, CT Marine Ltd. will be the first indigenous-owned and operated company based out of the Port of Prince Rupert, Burns said.

“It’s here where the Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP and I started discussing the opportunity to provide towing, barging and barge assist services to coastal First Nations and other communities.”

The company’s first acquisition, on Oct. 17, is a tug boat and barge, the Gulf Prince, a 40-foot, 600 horsepower tug boat and ramp barge. The Gulf Prince will join the CT Chinook, a 48-foot, 920 horsepower, twin screw tug boat that CT Marine Ltd. will use to provide towing, barging, and barge assist services.

“The Lax Kw’alaams people have been custodians of the waterways and land in our traditional territories since time immemorial,” Mayor Gary Reece, Lax Kw’alaams Band, said. “This new partnership and endeavour is another way we can be stewards of the local waters while building our communities and providing greatly needed services and resources. The partnership with Rupert Coast Sort Ltd. and the Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP is built on mutual respect and consideration. And we believe it will greatly benefit our people and those communities located on the North Coast.”

The Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP manages 100 per cent of Band owned corporations as well as jointly-owned corporations and works with key partners. Rupert Coast Sort Ltd. is a long-standing family-operated business based in Prince Rupert since the 1970s. They have been servicing the communities of the North Coast with a staff of 14 by offering log towing, log booming, barging and barge assist and custom marine work.

“Rupert Coast Sort Ltd. continues to provide the same services to our valued customers. At the same time, Rylan Burns will focus on the CT Marine Ltd. offering and working with the Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP,” Burns said.

pportunity to provide towing, barging and barge assist services to coastal first nations and other communities. Rupert Coast Sort Ltd. continues to provide the same services to our valued customers. At the same time, Rylan Burns will focus on the CT Marine Ltd. offering and working with the Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP.”