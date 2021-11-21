Inclement weather creates phone line disruptions

Northern Health has issued a public notification, on Nov. 21, advising residents’ phone lines are currently inactive at Prince Rupert Hospital.

“Phone services are currently down at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. We are working to resolve the issue and will post again when they are back up. Thank you for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience,” a social media post stated just after 10 am.

Prince Rupert RCMP issued an update on Nov. 21, to an advisory posted on Nov. 18 regarding the status of widespread phone service issues causing delays.

The Prince Rupert RCMP is asking for patience while the Province is dealing with widespread phone service issues.

“Our local 911 is being impacted by the floods down south, so we’re experiencing intermittent issues with landlines and some service providers,” Cnst. Brody Hemrich, told The Northern View, on Nov. 21.

“There is a contingency plan in place which is being implemented,” Hemrich said.

“We understand the frustration the delay in service may cause. We want to ensure the safety of all Prince Rupert residents, and thank them in advance for their cooperation and understanding.”

“BC Hydro and Telus Communications are working collaboratively to repair damages from the recent weather conditions across the province. The damages have created various service issues with phone lines and Prince Rupert residents, as well as the RCMP detachment, are no exception to these interruptions,” Hemrich stated in a media release on Nov. 18.

“Call takers at the Prince Rupert detachment are asking for patience as the non-emergency lines have experienced intermittent issues receiving and making calls.”

“With what’s happening across the Province there are many ways that the people of Prince Rupert are being affected,” Hemrich said.

“As the Province is working through these issues the RCMP asks that for non-urgent matters continue to try the non-emergency line at 250-624-2136. Alternatively, you may stop by the detachment at any time to make a report, with the office being staffed with civilian members Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For all emergency matters always call 9-1-1 first,” the release read.

K-J Millar | Journalist