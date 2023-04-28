Incident at middle school office places students under hold and secure status April 27

Parents wonder why they weren’t informed until the following morning

Prince Rupert Middle School was place under hold and secure on the afternoon of April 27. (File photo/The Northern View)

A hold and secure yesterday afternoon (April 27) at Prince Rupert Middle School has parents wondering why they were not informed until this morning (April 28).

In an email to parents and guardians, Principal Kerri Levelton said the hold and secure was initiated because of an incident in the front office.

“Out of an abundance of caution students were held and secured in their classrooms and the authorities were called,” Levelton wrote.

The RCMP attended and the issue was resolved, the email said.

“No students were involved and students and staff returned to their school day at 2:15 p.m.,” Levelton stated.

Jessica Wilhelmsmen, a parent of one child at the school and a member of the Parent Advisory Council, said she was relieved the children were never at risk, but questioned why they weren’t informed right away.

“I feel that an email should have gone out by 3 p.m. yesterday,” she said.

“I understand they may not have been able to release all the details, but they could have told us about it and said that our children were not in immediate danger.”

The Northern View has reached out to the school for comment on why the notification was so late and to the RCMP for more details on the incident.

More to come.

