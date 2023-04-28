Peter Scott will be leaving his role as vice-principal of Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) with Paramit Khaira taking his place effective Aug. 1. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Prince Rupert Middle School was place under hold and secure on the afternoon of April 27. (File photo/The Northern View)

Peter Scott will be leaving his role as vice-principal of Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) with Paramit Khaira taking his place effective Aug. 1. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Prince Rupert Middle School was place under hold and secure on the afternoon of April 27. (File photo/The Northern View)

Incident at middle school office places students under hold and secure status April 27

Parents wonder why they weren’t informed until the following morning

A hold and secure yesterday afternoon (April 27) at Prince Rupert Middle School has parents wondering why they were not informed until this morning (April 28).

In an email to parents and guardians, Principal Kerri Levelton said the hold and secure was initiated because of an incident in the front office.

“Out of an abundance of caution students were held and secured in their classrooms and the authorities were called,” Levelton wrote.

The RCMP attended and the issue was resolved, the email said.

“No students were involved and students and staff returned to their school day at 2:15 p.m.,” Levelton stated.

Jessica Wilhelmsmen, a parent of one child at the school and a member of the Parent Advisory Council, said she was relieved the children were never at risk, but questioned why they weren’t informed right away.

“I feel that an email should have gone out by 3 p.m. yesterday,” she said.

“I understand they may not have been able to release all the details, but they could have told us about it and said that our children were not in immediate danger.”

The Northern View has reached out to the school for comment on why the notification was so late and to the RCMP for more details on the incident.

More to come.

OTHER NEWS:

Vopak and AltaGas combine to evaluate new bulk liquids terminal for Prince Rupert port

Council awards up to $20 M to replace water main from reservoir to Montreal Circle


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

Just Posted

Peter Scott will be leaving his role as vice-principal of Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) with Paramit Khaira taking his place effective Aug. 1. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Prince Rupert Middle School was place under hold and secure on the afternoon of April 27. (File photo/The Northern View)
Incident at middle school office places students under hold and secure status April 27

Jaime Perrault (2nd from left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)
B.C. players return for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

The former Mumford’s Lodge property is to be the new home for tenants from a mould-infested Terrace apartment building. (Provided photo)
Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Tahltan/Tłingit artist Randi Ball of Dease Lake created the above logo for the 2023 Skeena Salmon Art Show, hosted by the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society. (Courtesy of Randi Ball)
Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveils 2023 logo by Indigenous artist Randi Ball