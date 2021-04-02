The ground supporting a teetering lamp post on Park Ave./Hwy 16 is dislodged and lifting after a vehicle hit the post. Nearby residents are concerned. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The ground supporting a teetering lamp post on Park Ave./Hwy 16 is dislodged and lifting after a vehicle hit the post. Nearby residents are concerned. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

In the light of day, it’s still not on

Prince Rupert resident concerned lamp post will fall

A damaged lamp post on Park Ave. near ‘Five Corners’ is illuminating citizens’ concerns over its safety by its precarious-looking lean.

Prince Rupert resident James Rennie expressed concerns to The Northern View on March 27 about the condition of the street light that has caution tape and pylons cordoning it off. He said the lamp standard has been on a dangerous lean for more than four weeks and it needs to be replaced due to safety. The pole is dented but still attached to the concrete support base. It is the support base that has become dislodged from the sloped ground it was cemented in which is causing the post to lean on a steep angle, he said.

“It’s a danger. How that one has slipped by the City of Prince Rupert or anyone else is beyond me,” Rennie said. “I know the dangerous response timeframe and it sure is a lot less than three weeks.”

As a previous highway contractor in a managerial role, Rennie said he knows the system and has tried addressing his concerns with the ‘powers that be.’

While the lamp standard is a street light in the city along a sidewalk, it is not a city item to be maintained but belongs to the Ministry of Transportation, Rosa Miller corporate administrator for the City of Prince Rupert, stated.

Rennie said after three of weeks of seeing no repairs on the lamp standard he attended the Ministry of Transportation office on March 26 in Terrace in person to report what he perceived as a dangerous situation.

“Someone has placed the caution tape there. It’s haphazard the way it’s done. If left it will fall with the high winds and rain we’ve been getting,” Rennie said.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, Danielle Pope, stated in an email to The Northern View that the Ministry is aware of the issue.

“The maintenance contractor informed the ministry of the damage to this lamp standard shortly after it occurred on March 14 when the pole was struck by a vehicle. The lamp is scheduled to be replaced and the base reset in early April.”

Pope stated that it is common practice when an electrical pole is impacted, that a timely inspection takes place to determine if the pole needs to be removed immediately or if it is safe to remain in place until the repair can be scheduled.

In this circumstance, it was determined that the pole poses no harm to the public and was stable enough to leave in place, she said.

“This three to four-week timeframe is not unusual for repairs, as parts need to be ordered and special equipment scheduled,” Pope stated.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Prince Rupert resident James Rennie said he is concerned the lamp pole, on April 1, will fall and does not have enough support with rains soaking the ground and high winds able to knock the lamp standard over. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired
Next story
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

Just Posted

A lamp post on Park Ave. or Hwy 16 in Prince Rupert is concerning citizens that it will fall after damaged caused more than four weeks ago. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
In the light of day, it’s still not on

Prince Rupert resident concerned lamp post will fall

Audrey Dundas and her two-year-old son Jake toddle up Third Ave on April 1st, laughing in the face of Mother Nature’s April fools hail that was on and off during the day. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Easter Bunny may need an umbrella

Prince Rupert weather forecasted by Environment Canada for long weekend

Regional airports, like Prince Rupert Regional Airport and inter-city bus operators, will receive one-time $22.7 million investment over the next year to support operations, Jennifer Rice NDP MLA for the North Coast stated on March 30. (Photo: File photo)
Provincial government to invest $22.7 into regional airport and busses

Northcoast MLA Jennifer Rice said transportation investment will keep people moving

Yaishia Wishlow, assistant manager at Dolly’s Fish Market stands in the empty restaurant on March 30 after the B.C. government ordered all in-restaurant dining to be halted due to COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurant owner ‘furious’ over circuit-breaker closures

“Our provincial Premier should be [expletive] spanked to allow this …” — Charmayne Carlson

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Fishing licences came available for sale Thursday, April 1, and the federal government has introduced a new tool to help anglers – those who are required – to record their catches. (Black Press Media files)
New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

Anglers can now use an ‘easy’ online system to take note of fish they have caught, as per DFO rules

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Most Read