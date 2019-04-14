IN PICTURES: Prince Rupert Active Living Fair, Apr. 13

3rd Avenue was cordened off for the Pop-up Prince Repert event

Mayor Lee Brain takes part in the core-flex program with Kerrie Kennedy of K2 Cycle Fusion (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Once again the rain was no match for Prince Rupertites’ spirits as they ventured out to attend the Active Living Fair on Saturday, April 13.

Downtown streets were cordoned off to allow for the various stalls and tents to be set up along 3rd Ave. for the second running of the fair by organizers Pop-up Prince Rupert.

Activities lined up for the community included mixed martial art display by North Coast Mixed Martial Arts, fitness and yoga demonstrations by K2 Cycle Fitness. Fantasy archery with Good Times Games and Electronics was a popular event with the kids.

City of Prince Rupert communications manager Veronika Stewart said the Fair is one of the Redesign Prince Rupert events funded in part by the city.

“We aim to revitalize downtown Prince Rupert and 3rd avenue in particular. We focus on human capital retention and events like these are to designed to make the city more desirable as a place to live,” said Stewart.

There was an activity for every member of the family, from young to old, to take part in and it.

Veronika Stewart, City of Prince Rupert Communications Manager at the Pop-Up City table sharing information from the city (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Mayor Lee Brain with Kerrie Kennedy, Karen Cruz and Venisha Cruz of K2 Cycle Fusion offered free classes to attendees (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Bev Killbery, President of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society with Barb Gruber, past president (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Community members watched their young children receive some self-defence training from members of the North Coast Mixed Martial Arts (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Youth participant received some 1 on 1 training from the North Coast Mixed Martial Arts (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Mayor Lee Brain with Denise Gonzalez and Kerrie Kennedy (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Karen Cruz instructs the Buti Yoga class with an interesting class group (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Jeremy Sheeshka, music teacher at Charles Hays Secondary School with Genevieve Mah, band mom at the CHSS fund raising table (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Chloe McMeekin, Health and Wellness Mission said, “We promote healthy living and everyone should live healthy.” (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)