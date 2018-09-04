In council tonight: election nominations and Ridley sale

Sept. 4 is the first day to submit nominations in the 2018 municipal elections

The day to make it official is finally here: nomination day. On Sept. 4, candidates can formally submit their names for the municipal election and school board trustees for the 2018 race.

The entire council of the District of Port Edward already announced their intentions to run for election on Aug. 14. In Prince Rupert, councillor Wade Neish said he will run again in a report to council on Aug. 20. Two days later, councillor Barry Cunningham posted on social media that he also is running for another term.

Meanwhile, councillor Blair Mirau took to Twitter on Aug. 26 to say he will share his decision on whether or not he will run again following a family vacation.

Sarah Dantzer, a director of Transition Prince Rupert, is running as well. If elected, she would be a new face on council, although she has already begun sitting in on council meetings from the public benches.

READ MORE: In Our Opinion: Municipal elections are coming, take a stand

At tonight’s council meeting, the agenda shows council passed a motion in a closed meeting to reappoint the Prince Rupert Library board of directors. Andrea Wilmot, Devlin Fernandes and Dale White have been appointed to another two-year term.

After a presentation from Ridley Terminals Inc.’s president and CEO at the Aug. 20 council meeting, councillor Joy Thorkelson asked to write a letter to the federal government opposing the proposed sale of the terminal in Prince Rupert. After some discussion, Mayor Lee Brain said a letter would be considered by councillors at the next council meeting, on Sept. 4.

READ MORE: Potential sale of Ridley Terminals concerning to Rupert council

Follow news for the 2018 municipal election here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
