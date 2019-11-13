In brief: Former SD52 schools to receive wrecking ball, what’s the deal with CTMN wheels?

School District 52 has received a positive response from the province to fund demolishing the abandoned Seal Cove and Kanata elementary schools. (The Northern View file photo)

Schools to meet wrecking ball

SD52 is beginning the demolition process and complete removal of its two previously abated schools in Prince Rupert, Kanata Elementary School and Seal Cove School.

The school board is looking for someone to complete the work on BC Bids.

Since closing the schools’ doors in 2008, both building have been deteriorating. In April, the province set aside $5M for the project, although at the time, the school district said they didn’t know exactly how much money they will receive to tear down the buildings.

Once both the schools have been demolished, the Seal Cove property will go back to the Crown and the school district will be looking to sell the property at the Kanata site.

Rushbrook floats

The City of Prince Rupert is looking to replace the 1998 floats at the Rushbrook boat launch.

“In the intervening years, the condition of the floats has degraded, and the demands of users have changed, necessitating replacement of the structure. The new float design will provide users with additional freeboard for easier loading, improve the safety of the structure, and better protect the structure from wear and damage in the future,” stated the City.

READ MORE: Deal for Kanata school property falls through

READ MORE: Mold creating uncertainty around fate of closed down schools

What’s the deal with the wheels?

CMTN and their foundation invested more than $700,000 toward the mobile classroom with an additional $1.3 million announced by the province. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Residents of Prince Rupert might notice a vehicle parked by the lot on Fifth and Fraser St. sporting the colours and logo of Coast Mountain College (CMTN).

The vehicle is the new Mobile Training Unit (MTU) which will now allow students around northwest B.C. to have gain new skills needed in the region’s growing resource sector.

In September, Minister Navdeep Bains announced $1.3 million for Coast Mountain College to expand courses offered by their MTU to students living in rural and remote areas.

“As many of Coast Mountain College’s students are women, youth, or Indigenous peoples, the mobile classroom lowers the barrier to receiving trades training and helps build a more inclusive workforce in sectors such as liquefied natural gas, mining, construction, and oil and gas,” stated Coast Mountain College.

CMTN and their foundation invested more than $700,000 toward the mobile classroom.

CMTN said recent economic growth and demographic pressures have increased the demand for skilled tradespeople in the region and they are trying to keep up with the demand by training students in more remote cities.

“The flexible and innovative MTU can be reconfigured to teach a wide variety of courses and programs from professional cook, to business to health programs. It also allows students in remote communities to access targeted training, such as the Gas Process Operator program run in partnership with Alta Gas in 2018.”

READ MORE: President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

READ MORE: Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist