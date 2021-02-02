Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

It was a patrol unlike any other for the Northern B.C. Mountie who caught a glimpse of a towering moose seconds before it collided with his cruiser on Sunday.

Now he’s using his experience to warn others to “make sure you are prepared” for driving during the winter.

Cpl. Rob Gardner – detachment commander of Hudson Hope RCMP – said the crash occurred on Highway 29 during heavy snowfall and -21C temperatures.

“The moose hit the side of the car,” Gardner elaborated. “If it had hit the middle the moose would have come down the windshield, it would have been a much different story.”

The Mountie survived with a few minor cuts from glass that shattered and sprayed inside of his car.

READ MORE: Top Merritt Mountie asks for compassion after traumatic death

Following the incident, Gardner got out of his car to ensure the moose wasn’t on the road, creating an obstacle for other drivers.

“He’d gotten up and walked away,” the officer said, surprised.

“I’m sure it has a little bit of a headache,” he added noting the tufts of hair he found in his fender, windshield and on the road.

Gardner is encouraging motorists to equip their cars with extra clothing, blankets and other emergency equipment just in case.

Motorist-animal collisions are not uncommon in Hudson Hope, a community of 1,000 people, located 90 kilometres from Fort St. John.

“It can happen to anyone, anywhere,” he explained.

“I couldn’t see the moose with my headlights until the last few seconds before the crash. I didn’t even have a chance to start to break.”

Ultimately, Gardner’s Tahoe SUV was damaged but not his spirits, which remain intact.

“I’m super lucky,” he told Black Press Media.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

northernbcRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

Previous story
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case
Next story
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Just Posted

The 147 year-old Grace United Church in Lax Kw’alaams was destroyed by fire on Jan. 30. (Photo supplied: Lynn Doolan, Facebook)
Fire destroys church in Lax Kw’alaams

A Lax Kw’alaams fire at a 147-year-old church is under investigation

Nine residents have died as of Feb. 1, 2021. A lone cross adorns the front lawn of Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on Jan. 30 to honour the memory, mark the loss at the long-term health care facility where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Nine dead from COVID-19 at Acropolis Manor

Six more deaths over the weekend of Jan. 31, Northern Health stated

BC Hydro electricity outage affected more than 6724 households in Prince Rupert on Feb. 1. (Black Press files)
Hydro outage affected thousands in Prince Rupert region

Circuit transmission failure cited as cause of BC Hydro outage in Prince Rupert

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

A lone cross adorns the front lawn of Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on Jan. 30 to honour the memory, mark the loss and possibly fore-shadow the next moments at the long-term health care facility where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Bitter-sweet tributes of honour and gratitude are hailed at health care facility amidst rising death toll

Prince Rupert area communities show love and support at Acropolis

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Most Read