I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango recalled

The B.C.-wide recall was made because the product contains sulphites which are not properly declared on the label.

Uncle T Food is recalling I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango from the marketplace because it contains sulphites which are not properly declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled product.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace effective Thursday, April 11 in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

