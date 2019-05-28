ILWU backs away from striking at Vancouver port

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union announced on Monday, May 27, that a strike at the Vancouver port would not be going ahead, at least not at this time.

“Contrary to comments made by employers to the media, all terminals will remain open for business and ILWU-Canada and its locals will not put up picket lines at this time,” read a press release from the labour union.

This was after 98.4 per cent of ILWU-Canada members had voted in favor of a job strike against the B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).

ILWU-Canada went on to say in the release that their union has been working on negotiating a deal with BCMEA for a year and a half now, and will continue to push for an agreement that benefits their members.

For now though, the Vancouver port remains open for business.

Alex Kurial | Journalist