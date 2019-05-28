The Port of Vancouver. (Wikimedia Commons)

ILWU backs away from striking at Vancouver port

Longshoremen union decides not to pursue job action, for now

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union announced on Monday, May 27, that a strike at the Vancouver port would not be going ahead, at least not at this time.

“Contrary to comments made by employers to the media, all terminals will remain open for business and ILWU-Canada and its locals will not put up picket lines at this time,” read a press release from the labour union.

This was after 98.4 per cent of ILWU-Canada members had voted in favor of a job strike against the B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).

READ MORE: B.C. port workers set to strike on Monday in Vancouver

ILWU-Canada went on to say in the release that their union has been working on negotiating a deal with BCMEA for a year and a half now, and will continue to push for an agreement that benefits their members.

For now though, the Vancouver port remains open for business.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
